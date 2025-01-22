Global Trust in Scientists: Bridging the Gap

A global survey involving 71,922 participants across 68 countries reveals that public trust in scientists is notably high. This understanding is crucial for evidence-based policymaking, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The survey, published in Nature Human Behaviour, emphasizes the role of scientists in society, indicating that many desire their active involvement in public affairs and policy formulation. Despite a supposed 'crisis of trust,' scientists are seen as competent and benevolent.

However, the research highlights a disparity between public priorities and scientific focus, with global respondents advocating for greater emphasis on public health and poverty reduction over military advancements. These insights underline the need for scientists to engage more inclusively with the public and align research with societal values.

