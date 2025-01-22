Left Menu

Bridging Valleys: New Connectivity in Ladakh

The Indian Army inaugurated two bailey bridges over the Shyok River to improve connectivity in Ladakh. These bridges, constructed by the Fire and Fury Corps Engineers, cut travel time and distance significantly, benefiting local communities by enhancing access to essential services, especially during winter months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh-Ladakh | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:13 IST
Bridging Valleys: New Connectivity in Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has unveiled two newly constructed bailey bridges over the Shyok River, significantly enhancing connectivity in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The strategic bridges link the Shyok and Nubra valleys, offering improved access and reduced travel times for local communities.

Situated near Shatse Taknak in the Diskit sub-division of Leh, the inauguration was led by Brigadier V S Salaria, the Commander of the Siachen Brigade, alongside Deputy Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. According to defense spokesperson Tsering Angchuk, the Fire and Fury Corps Engineers completed the construction, with the bridges measuring 50 feet in width and 100 feet in length.

The new infrastructure trims the travel distance by about 40 kilometers and shortens the journey by two hours for the farthest villages in the Nubra and Shyok valleys. The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished figures and local community members, underscoring the bridges' critical role in improving regional accessibility and serving as a lifeline during the harsh winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025