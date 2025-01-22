Bridging Valleys: New Connectivity in Ladakh

The Indian Army has unveiled two newly constructed bailey bridges over the Shyok River, significantly enhancing connectivity in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The strategic bridges link the Shyok and Nubra valleys, offering improved access and reduced travel times for local communities.

Situated near Shatse Taknak in the Diskit sub-division of Leh, the inauguration was led by Brigadier V S Salaria, the Commander of the Siachen Brigade, alongside Deputy Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. According to defense spokesperson Tsering Angchuk, the Fire and Fury Corps Engineers completed the construction, with the bridges measuring 50 feet in width and 100 feet in length.

The new infrastructure trims the travel distance by about 40 kilometers and shortens the journey by two hours for the farthest villages in the Nubra and Shyok valleys. The inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished figures and local community members, underscoring the bridges' critical role in improving regional accessibility and serving as a lifeline during the harsh winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)