Winds Beyond the Stars and Other Science Marvels

Astronomers have made an exciting discovery, detecting ferocious jet-stream winds raging at 20,500 miles per hour on the exoplanet WASP-127b, located 520 light-years from Earth. This discovery adds a cosmic dimension to our understanding of weather phenomena beyond our solar system.

In the realm of paleontology, Peruvian scientists have uncovered the fossilized remains of a 9-million-year-old relative of the great white shark. Found in the country's Pisco basin, the ancient shark thrived in the southern Pacific Ocean, preying on sardines, and its discovery provides vital insights into marine life millions of years ago.

Meanwhile, in the field of technology, Lonestar Data Holdings announced its ambitious plan to place a data center on the lunar surface. Utilizing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and integrated with the Athena lander from Intuitive Machines, this project marks a pioneering step toward interplanetary data management.

(With inputs from agencies.)