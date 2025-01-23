Left Menu

Winds Beyond the Stars and Other Science Marvels

Astronomers have discovered jet-stream winds reaching 20,500 miles per hour on the planet WASP-127b. In Peru, paleontologists revealed a 9-million-year-old great white shark ancestor fossil. Lonestar Data Holdings aims to establish a data center on the moon using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and the Athena lander.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 02:26 IST
Winds Beyond the Stars and Other Science Marvels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have made an exciting discovery, detecting ferocious jet-stream winds raging at 20,500 miles per hour on the exoplanet WASP-127b, located 520 light-years from Earth. This discovery adds a cosmic dimension to our understanding of weather phenomena beyond our solar system.

In the realm of paleontology, Peruvian scientists have uncovered the fossilized remains of a 9-million-year-old relative of the great white shark. Found in the country's Pisco basin, the ancient shark thrived in the southern Pacific Ocean, preying on sardines, and its discovery provides vital insights into marine life millions of years ago.

Meanwhile, in the field of technology, Lonestar Data Holdings announced its ambitious plan to place a data center on the lunar surface. Utilizing SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and integrated with the Athena lander from Intuitive Machines, this project marks a pioneering step toward interplanetary data management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025