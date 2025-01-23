Left Menu

Aftermath of Devastation: LA's Wildfire Scars Unveiled from Above

The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have transformed vibrant neighborhoods into bleak landscapes of ash and rubble. With homes and businesses decimated, regions like Altadena suffer significantly. Two major fires, the Eaton and Palisades, have claimed lives and destroyed structures, with new fires forcing further evacuations.

Updated: 23-01-2025 08:59 IST
From above, the devastation left by the recent Los Angeles wildfires is stark and harrowing. Once bustling neighborhoods now stand as ghostly blocks of gray-brown ash and debris, with the sun glinting off skeletal remains of homes, eateries, and stores.

The vibrant hues in the fire-scarred landscape were limited to a few red and yellow cars spotted from a helicopter survey on Wednesday. Altadena, a city ravaged by the Easton Fire, saw sparse traffic as residents were largely kept away, though some stone chimneys and tall trees managed to remain intact.

The Palisades Fire carved a ghastly scar into the hills, notably impacting upscale areas with scenic views of the Pacific. Since their advent on January 7, the catastrophic blazes have enveloped an area comparable to Washington D.C., resulting in 28 fatalities and the ruin of nearly 16,000 structures, as per Cal Fire reports. Containment efforts are underway; however, the threat of the Hughes Fire has prompted emergency evacuations for over 31,000 civilians.

