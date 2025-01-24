Left Menu

Joyville Shapoorji Hosts First Ever Kids Marathon at Pune

Joyville Shapoorji Housing celebrated the historic Kids Marathon at Hadapsar Annexe, Pune. Children aged 5-15 participated energetically, with winners receiving bicycles and sports vouchers. Parents admired the event, highlighting the community spirit at Joyville, a Shapoorji Pallonji-led initiative promoting engaging lifestyle spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Joyville Shapoorji Housing marked a significant milestone with its inaugural Kids Marathon, held at the vibrant Hadapsar Annexe in Manjri, Pune. The event witnessed the participation of over 800 enthusiastic young runners, grouped into three categories based on age—5-8, 9-12, and 13-15 years.

The marathon commenced bright and early at 7:00 A.M., with a lively Zumba warm-up session setting an energetic tone for the day. Each participant received a medal and certificate, while top performers in each category were rewarded with bicycles and sports vouchers, acknowledging their outstanding performances.

Attending parents expressed admiration for the seamless execution and took the opportunity to explore the well-designed amenities of Joyville Hadapsar Annexe. Mr. Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, emphasized the event's role in fostering community spirit and promoting healthy lifestyles within Joyville's vibrant communities.

