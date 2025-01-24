Tragic Factory Blast in Bhandara: Eight Dead, Five Injured
A devastating blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district has claimed the lives of eight workers and injured five others. The explosion, which occurred on Friday morning, led to a building collapse and prompted a rescue operation. Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.
In a tragic incident, a massive explosion ripped through an ordnance factory unit in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, killing eight workers and injuring five others. The blast occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the factory's LTP section at Jawahar Nagar, sending shockwaves through nearby villages.
The impact was so forceful that the entire building was destroyed, leaving a huge cloud of smoke visible from afar. Immediate rescue operations were launched, involving a National Disaster Response Force team and specialized equipment to ensure the safety of the affected.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari confirmed the preliminary death toll, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences and pledged support to affected families. Officials are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the blast.
