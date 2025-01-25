Nirala World's Strategic Expansion in Greater Noida Real Estate

Left Menu

Real estate firm Nirala World has acquired 2.5 acres in Greater Noida for an 8 lakh square feet commercial project. This latest acquisition, bought through an auction from GNIDA, reflects the company's strategy to expand its presence in Delhi-NCR and enter new markets like Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:23 IST
Real estate company Nirala World is making strategic moves to cater to the surging demand for office and retail spaces in Greater Noida. The firm recently acquired a 2.5-acre land parcel to develop an expansive 8 lakh square feet commercial project.

The company announced that it secured this land through a competitive auction conducted by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). The land, valued at Rs 175 crore, marks Nirala World's second commercial venture in the area.

According to Suresh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director of Nirala World, the project will feature a range of facilities including retail spaces, a high street, a food court, a multiplex, and office spaces. The firm is also eyeing further expansions in Delhi-NCR and plans to enter the Gurugram commercial and housing markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

