Left Menu

Inferno in New Usmanpur: 20 Vehicles Ablaze

A blaze in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi destroyed over 20 vehicles parked on private property. No injuries were reported. Firefighters quickly controlled the flames, while police began investigating the cause. The vehicles belonged to the property owner's family and friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:42 IST
Inferno in New Usmanpur: 20 Vehicles Ablaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Early Saturday morning, a fire devastated more than 20 vehicles in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur. According to officials, the fire was reported at 4.10 am, with vehicles on private property being engulfed by the blaze. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Firefighters responded promptly, bringing the situation under control and preventing further damage. The affected vehicles were owned by the property owner's family and friends, an official stated.

The exact cause of the blaze remains unclear. However, authorities have registered a case at the New Usmanpur Police Station and a thorough investigation is now underway to determine the origin of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025