Inferno in New Usmanpur: 20 Vehicles Ablaze

Early Saturday morning, a fire devastated more than 20 vehicles in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur. According to officials, the fire was reported at 4.10 am, with vehicles on private property being engulfed by the blaze. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Firefighters responded promptly, bringing the situation under control and preventing further damage. The affected vehicles were owned by the property owner's family and friends, an official stated.

The exact cause of the blaze remains unclear. However, authorities have registered a case at the New Usmanpur Police Station and a thorough investigation is now underway to determine the origin of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)