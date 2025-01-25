Honoring Innovators: Padma Awards Shine on Science and Engineering Luminaries

In a commendable recognition of groundbreaking contributions to science and engineering, Indian-American engineer Vinod Dham, known as the 'Father of the Pentium chip', has been named a recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Alongside him, noted malaria researcher Chetan Chitnis, esteemed chemical engineer Ashutosh Sharma, and USB creator Ajay V Bhatt will be honored with the Padma Shri for their exemplary work in their respective fields.

The annual Padma Awards, unveiled on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, also celebrate physicist M D Srinivas, agriculture scientist Surinder Kumar Vasal, and Sethuraman Panchanathan of the US National Science Foundation, spotlighting their roles in advancing scientific and technological progress.

