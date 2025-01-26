Rain Delivers Relief and Risk: Southern California's Double-Edged Sword

Southern California has finally received rain after weeks of wind and dryness, providing a vital boost to firefighters battling multiple wildfires in the region. However, the downpours pose new dangers, with toxic runoff from charred hillsides a looming threat.

Crews have been actively clearing debris and reinforcing infrastructure in areas hardest hit by the Palisades and Eaton fires. LA County officials have acted quickly to address environmental impacts from the fires, but the threat of localized cloudbursts remains high and could lead to dangerous mudslides, according to weather experts.

Firefighters have made significant strides in containing fires across the region, yet concerns remain significant due to Southern California's persistent drought conditions, with much of the region experiencing severe water shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)