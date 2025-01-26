Left Menu

India Meteorological Department: Pioneering Weather Forecasts and Safety Achievements

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) celebrated its 150th anniversary, highlighting its advancements in cyclone prediction and weather forecasts, which have saved lives and benefited agricultural practices. The IMD's achievements were showcased on a Republic Day tableau, emphasizing early warnings and initiatives that aid diverse communities, from farmers to scientists.

The India Meteorological Department's 150th anniversary highlights its significant contributions to saving lives through accurate cyclone predictions. Cyclone Dana, last year's devastating storm, featured prominently in the Republic Day parade, showcasing the IMD's role in reducing casualties with timely alerts.

The tableau not only celebrated life-saving forecasts but also spotlighted the profound impact these services have on agriculture. Mobile weather alerts have transformed farming practices, allowing for improved crop management and enhanced livelihoods across the country.

Furthermore, initiatives by the Ministry of Earth Sciences were depicted, demonstrating benefits to fisherwomen, pilots, mothers, and scientists. These efforts underscore the blend of innovation and human-centric services that define the IMD's approach to resilience and community empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

