Dibrugarh: The Rising Second Capital of Assam

In a strategic move to enhance Assam's urban landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that Dibrugarh will be developed as the state's second capital within the next three years.

During Republic Day celebrations, Sarma declared that construction of a permanent Assam assembly building will commence in Dibrugarh. This initiative marks the historical city's elevation, hosting state celebrations for the first time.

The government plans to urbanize Tezpur and Silchar alongside Dibrugarh. Tezpur is set to become the cultural capital with a new Raj Bhavan, while Silchar will have a secretariat, aiding connectivity between Barak Valley and Guwahati.

