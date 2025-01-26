Left Menu

Dibrugarh: The Rising Second Capital of Assam

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the development of Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam within three years. Plans include a new assembly building and sessions in the city to foster its growth. Efforts extend to urbanizing Tezpur and Silchar, bolstering Assam's regional integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance Assam's urban landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that Dibrugarh will be developed as the state's second capital within the next three years.

During Republic Day celebrations, Sarma declared that construction of a permanent Assam assembly building will commence in Dibrugarh. This initiative marks the historical city's elevation, hosting state celebrations for the first time.

The government plans to urbanize Tezpur and Silchar alongside Dibrugarh. Tezpur is set to become the cultural capital with a new Raj Bhavan, while Silchar will have a secretariat, aiding connectivity between Barak Valley and Guwahati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

