Traffic Adjustments Announced for Beating Retreat Rehearsals in Delhi

Delhi Police has announced detailed traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsals at Vijay Chowk. Various roads will be closed, and buses rerouted on Monday and Tuesday from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, affecting areas around Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:39 IST

  
  India

Delhi Police has released an advisory outlining comprehensive traffic arrangements for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsals at Vijay Chowk, scheduled for January 29. The ceremony signifies the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

The advisory states that Vijay Chowk will be closed to general traffic from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday and Tuesday. As a result, traffic restrictions will be implemented on Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Kartavya Path, and surrounding routes to facilitate the event.

Commuters, including motorists and bus passengers, are advised to use alternative routes such as Ring Road and Ridge Road to navigate the city. DTC and city buses will follow modified paths to minimize traffic disruption near Vijay Chowk and India Gate during the rehearsals.

