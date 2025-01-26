Left Menu

Villagers Demand Accountability in Jal Jeevan Mission Delays

Villagers in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts protested against delays in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for a review meeting on January 31 to address these concerns and ensure the mission's goal of clean tap water for all households is achieved.

Villagers in the Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra gathered in protest against alleged irregularities and project delays under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The demonstration has prompted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to call for a comprehensive review meeting on January 31.

The protestors convened outside district and taluka offices on Saturday, demanding accountability for the prolonged delays in the mission's implementation, which aims to provide clean tap water of 55 litres per person per day to every household.

In response, Shinde, who is also the District Guardian Minister, announced a stakeholder meeting involving officials from relevant departments and labour representatives. Speaking to reporters, Shinde affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring clean water reaches every home, addressing the villagers' grievances.

