Inferno in Jabalpur: Firecracker Market Blaze Contained without Casualties
A fire broke out in Jabalpur's wholesale firecracker market, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. District Collector Deepak Saxena claims the blaze is under control after affecting five shops. State Minister Rakesh Singh praises the swift administrative response that protected surrounding areas and prevented further damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:27 IST
India
- India
On Sunday evening, a blaze erupted in a row of wholesale firecracker shops in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, according to local officials.
The incident, which occurred in the Kathonda area, fortunately resulted in no casualties, with people being evacuated safely. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Diligent efforts by local administration and timely intervention helped limit the destruction to five shops, as confirmed by State Minister Rakesh Singh. Additional security measures ensured the fire was swiftly brought under control.
