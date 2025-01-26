Left Menu

Inferno in Jabalpur: Firecracker Market Blaze Contained without Casualties

A fire broke out in Jabalpur's wholesale firecracker market, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. District Collector Deepak Saxena claims the blaze is under control after affecting five shops. State Minister Rakesh Singh praises the swift administrative response that protected surrounding areas and prevented further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:27 IST
Inferno in Jabalpur: Firecracker Market Blaze Contained without Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday evening, a blaze erupted in a row of wholesale firecracker shops in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, according to local officials.

The incident, which occurred in the Kathonda area, fortunately resulted in no casualties, with people being evacuated safely. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Diligent efforts by local administration and timely intervention helped limit the destruction to five shops, as confirmed by State Minister Rakesh Singh. Additional security measures ensured the fire was swiftly brought under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025