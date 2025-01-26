Inferno in Jabalpur: Firecracker Market Blaze Contained without Casualties

On Sunday evening, a blaze erupted in a row of wholesale firecracker shops in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, according to local officials.

The incident, which occurred in the Kathonda area, fortunately resulted in no casualties, with people being evacuated safely. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Diligent efforts by local administration and timely intervention helped limit the destruction to five shops, as confirmed by State Minister Rakesh Singh. Additional security measures ensured the fire was swiftly brought under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)