Heatwave in Southeastern Australia Triggers Bushfire Concerns
Australia's southeast is enduring a heatwave, raising the bushfire risk. Victoria state faces extreme temperatures, with Melbourne predicted to hit 41°C. Authorities have issued fire bans, and five Victorian regions face an extreme fire danger rating. Various states are under heatwave alerts, with conditions expected to worsen.
Australia's southeast is sweltering in an intense heatwave that has substantially elevated bushfire risks, prompting authorities to implement fire bans across Victoria state.
The extreme temperatures have stirred memories of the devastating 2019-2020 "Black Summer," during which fires claimed 33 lives and decimated vast landscapes.
Melbourne, Victoria's capital, could see temperatures soar to 41°C, significantly above January's average, as several regions brace for an extreme fire danger rating.
