Relief in Wayanad: 'Man-Eater' Tiger Found Dead After Fatal Attack

A 'man-eater' tiger, which fatally attacked a woman collecting coffee beans in Wayanad, Kerala, was discovered dead early Monday, according to forest officials. The incident had sparked protests, prompting the state to classify the tiger as a man-eater and plan for its culling.

The animal was located with neck injuries in the Pilakavu area, following intense search operations. Chief veterinary surgeon Dr. Arun Zachariah suggested the injuries stemmed from a fight with another tiger, while Chief Conservator of Forest KS Deepa mentioned that a postmortem would confirm the exact cause of death.

The tiger's death brought relief in the Pancharakolli area, where locals had feared further attacks. Although the danger seems mitigated for now, the forest department will continue monitoring suspected areas for other predatory threats, following directives from the Forest Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)