Left Menu

Relief in Wayanad: 'Man-Eater' Tiger Found Dead After Fatal Attack

A 'man-eater' tiger responsible for the death of a woman in Kerala's Wayanad was found dead with injuries, likely from a fight. The discovery brought relief to residents, who had protested after the attack. Authorities continue monitoring the area to ensure further safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:05 IST
Relief in Wayanad: 'Man-Eater' Tiger Found Dead After Fatal Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 'man-eater' tiger, which fatally attacked a woman collecting coffee beans in Wayanad, Kerala, was discovered dead early Monday, according to forest officials. The incident had sparked protests, prompting the state to classify the tiger as a man-eater and plan for its culling.

The animal was located with neck injuries in the Pilakavu area, following intense search operations. Chief veterinary surgeon Dr. Arun Zachariah suggested the injuries stemmed from a fight with another tiger, while Chief Conservator of Forest KS Deepa mentioned that a postmortem would confirm the exact cause of death.

The tiger's death brought relief in the Pancharakolli area, where locals had feared further attacks. Although the danger seems mitigated for now, the forest department will continue monitoring suspected areas for other predatory threats, following directives from the Forest Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025