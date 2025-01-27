Tragic Wild Boar Attack Claims Life in Odisha

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Jajpur district, an elderly woman lost her life, and another person was injured following a wild boar attack. The unfortunate event transpired in Rekhideipur village on Monday.

The deceased, identified as 75-year-old Sova Malik, was heading home after buying vegetables when she was attacked. Pabitra Kumar Sahoo, aged 45, suffered injuries while trying to rescue her.

Authorities announced that the deceased woman's family would receive ex gratia compensation. Meanwhile, Sahoo was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)