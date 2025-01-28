Left Menu

Kashmir's Unusual Winter: A Meteorologist's Alert

Kashmir experiences an unusual weather pattern this winter with significant temperature deviations. Srinagar's temperatures were notably below and above expected levels, highlighting the unpredictability. Pahalgam and Gulmarg also saw temperature anomalies. The region is in 'Chillai-Kalan', the coldest winter stretch, characterized by heightened snowfall chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:59 IST
Kashmir's Unusual Winter: A Meteorologist's Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir, known for its harsh winters, is experiencing an unusual weather trend this season. According to meteorological data released Tuesday, Srinagar has seen temperatures deviate by as much as 10 degrees over the last 24 hours.

Monday night, Srinagar's low was recorded at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, a drop of 3.4 degrees below the expected minimum. Remarkably, the maximum temperature also soared to 14.2 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees above the norm, as per the meteorological department.

In Pahalgam, a crucial base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, temperatures were also off the norm, with the minimum at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Gulmarg and Qazigund recorded temperatures below expectations. The unusual temperatures coincide with 'Chillai-Kalan', Kashmir's harshest winter period, continuing until January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025