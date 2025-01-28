Kashmir's Unusual Winter: A Meteorologist's Alert

Kashmir, known for its harsh winters, is experiencing an unusual weather trend this season. According to meteorological data released Tuesday, Srinagar has seen temperatures deviate by as much as 10 degrees over the last 24 hours.

Monday night, Srinagar's low was recorded at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, a drop of 3.4 degrees below the expected minimum. Remarkably, the maximum temperature also soared to 14.2 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees above the norm, as per the meteorological department.

In Pahalgam, a crucial base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, temperatures were also off the norm, with the minimum at minus 6.6 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Gulmarg and Qazigund recorded temperatures below expectations. The unusual temperatures coincide with 'Chillai-Kalan', Kashmir's harshest winter period, continuing until January 30.

