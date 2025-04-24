Left Menu

Youth Congress Rallies Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress protested against the Pahalgam terror attack, criticizing the BJP-led government for failing to protect innocent lives. Led by Sarifa Rahman and Wahengbam Anand Singh, protesters held placards and called for action. A rally attempt was halted by police, leading to a stand-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:26 IST
The Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress staged a protest on Thursday against the recent Pahalgam terror attack, voicing displeasure over what it claims is the BJP-led government's failure to 'protect innocent lives.' The protest was spearheaded by Sarifa Rahman, Indian Youth Congress general secretary and Manipur in-charge, accompanied by State Youth Congress president Wahengbam Anand Singh and other members.

Protesters displayed placards with messages such as 'Act against terror, act against Pakistan,' simultaneously chanting slogans that condemned the current government and demanded justice for the victims of the attack.

An attempt to march in a rally was stopped by the police in front of the Congress Bhavan, resulting in a brief but tense stand-off with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

