Tourists Injured in Himachal Pradesh Shop Collision

In Una district of Himachal Pradesh, a vehicle accident resulted in injuries to three tourists. The mishap caused significant damage to two shops. The injured were hospitalized and later transferred to Jalandhar. The accident reportedly happened due to brake failure. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 28-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:58 IST
In a terrifying incident in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, three tourists were injured following a vehicle collision with a shop, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Happening late Monday in Chitpurni town, the accident inflicted considerable damage on two shops adjacent to Jagdamba Vaishno Dhaba, police officials revealed.

The driver alleged brake failure as the cause, while the injured have been transferred to Jalandhar for specialized care. Investigations continue, with local traders counting their losses at over 5 lakhs.

