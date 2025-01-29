Left Menu

Climate Change Fan the Flames: The Science Behind Southern California Wildfires

A recent study finds human-caused climate change has increased the likelihood and intensity of the conditions leading to Southern California's devastating wildfires. While other factors like dry winds and weather patterns contribute, climate change substantially affects fire danger. The study calls for urgent attention to the climate crisis.

Updated: 29-01-2025 03:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:42 IST
According to a recent scientific study, human-caused climate change has significantly increased the likelihood and intensity of the hot, dry, and windy conditions that helped ignite the recent wildfires in Southern California.

Although climate change is a key factor, a complex set of conditions including strong Santa Ana winds, dry weather, and housing in fire-prone areas contributed to the destructive blaze that killed at least 29 people and razed thousands of homes.

The report indicates that global warming has increased the likelihood of high fire weather conditions by 35% and intensity by 6%. Despite these findings, scientists acknowledge the complexities and uncertainties involved in attributing specific fires to climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

