Wetlands: The Unsung Heroes of Our Ecosystem

World Wetlands Day, celebrated on February 2nd, underscores the crucial role of wetlands. The Haiderpur Wetlands in India exemplify this by supporting diverse species. The Art of Living spearheads conservation, engaging communities to rejuvenate these natural treasures against threats like urbanization. Wetlands are key for biodiversity and climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
World Wetlands Day, observed annually on February 2nd, emphasizes the essential contributions of wetlands to life on Earth. Established in 1971 through the Ramsar Convention, this day highlights the importance of safeguarding these ecosystems, which are vital for both human and environmental health.

The Haiderpur Wetlands, located within the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, India, exemplify the rich biodiversity supported by such environments, hosting over 333 species of birds across approximately 6,900 hectares. The theme for 2025, 'Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future,' underscores the intrinsic link between wetlands and human well-being.

The Art of Living Social Projects has made significant strides in conserving these ecological treasures, particularly at Haiderpur. Their initiatives, which include community involvement and youth education, have revitalized the wetlands, turning them into sanctuaries of biodiversity. The organisation's commitment highlights the urgent need for collective action to preserve these critical ecosystems.

