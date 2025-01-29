Hiranandani Westgate: Redefining Luxury Living in Thane
Hiranandani Westgate is the latest luxury residential project by House of Hiranandani, spanning 25 acres in Thane. Comprising three towers and a 6-acre landscape podium, it offers premium 2, 3, and 4BHK apartments. The project reflects the brand's commitment to sustainable, luxurious living in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
- Country:
- India
House of Hiranandani has launched its latest luxury residential project, Hiranandani Westgate, at the well-connected Hiranandani Estate, Thane. The project, spread over 25 acres, includes 1,844 units in its first phase, with prices beginning at Rs 1.69 crore.
Hiranandani Westgate promises to be a gold standard in urban living, featuring three towers: Somerset with 55 storeys, Belvedere with 51 storeys, and Florencia with 47 storeys, offering 2 to 4BHK units. The project includes a 6-acre landscape podium with distinct themes of exploration, wellness, and leisure.
Catering to every age group, the development boasts world-class amenities, including a tree house and a koi pond. The project underscores House of Hiranandani's reputation for quality construction and sustainable practices, enhancing living experiences while meeting urban demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pune Property Expo 2025: A Celebration of Real Estate Opportunities
Institutional Investments Surge in Indian Real Estate, Yet Challenges Loom for 2025
Vikas Wadhawan Appointed COO of REA Cyber City: A Leap in Real Estate Tech
Boom in Luxury Home Sales: A New Era in India's Real Estate
Surging Institutional Investments: A Mixed Outlook for Indian Real Estate