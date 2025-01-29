Hiranandani Westgate: Redefining Luxury Living in Thane

House of Hiranandani has launched its latest luxury residential project, Hiranandani Westgate, at the well-connected Hiranandani Estate, Thane. The project, spread over 25 acres, includes 1,844 units in its first phase, with prices beginning at Rs 1.69 crore.

Hiranandani Westgate promises to be a gold standard in urban living, featuring three towers: Somerset with 55 storeys, Belvedere with 51 storeys, and Florencia with 47 storeys, offering 2 to 4BHK units. The project includes a 6-acre landscape podium with distinct themes of exploration, wellness, and leisure.

Catering to every age group, the development boasts world-class amenities, including a tree house and a koi pond. The project underscores House of Hiranandani's reputation for quality construction and sustainable practices, enhancing living experiences while meeting urban demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)