Rajasthan's Weather Shift: Rising Temperatures and Impending Thunderstorms

The Meteorological Department has announced that several regions in Rajasthan will experience cloudy conditions, with drizzle anticipated in parts of the eastern state on Wednesday. Recent observations have shown a temperature increase of two to four degrees across different zones.

The Meteorological Center in Jaipur attributes this temperature rise to a weak western disturbance's partial impact, observed over the past 48 hours. Despite this, dry weather is expected to persist across most areas in the coming three to four days.

A fresh, strong western disturbance is slated to activate in certain parts of Rajasthan from February 2 to 4, likely bringing rain and thunderstorms to regions including Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions. Meanwhile, Lunkaransar registered the lowest temperature at 5.8 degrees, whereas Alwar recorded 6 degrees.

(With inputs from agencies.)