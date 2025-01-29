Rajasthan's Weather Shift: Rising Temperatures and Impending Thunderstorms
The Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy weather and drizzle in parts of Rajasthan, with a recent temperature rise due to a weak western disturbance. Dry conditions are expected until a new strong disturbance, expected to bring rain and thunder to multiple divisions from February 2-4.
The Meteorological Department has announced that several regions in Rajasthan will experience cloudy conditions, with drizzle anticipated in parts of the eastern state on Wednesday. Recent observations have shown a temperature increase of two to four degrees across different zones.
The Meteorological Center in Jaipur attributes this temperature rise to a weak western disturbance's partial impact, observed over the past 48 hours. Despite this, dry weather is expected to persist across most areas in the coming three to four days.
A fresh, strong western disturbance is slated to activate in certain parts of Rajasthan from February 2 to 4, likely bringing rain and thunderstorms to regions including Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions. Meanwhile, Lunkaransar registered the lowest temperature at 5.8 degrees, whereas Alwar recorded 6 degrees.
