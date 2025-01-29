Capital on High Alert: GRAP Stage 3 Invoked for Delhi-NCR
The Centre's panel invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan due to severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Restrictions include bans on certain construction activities and vehicle types, and a shift to hybrid mode for young students' classes. The situation arises from environmental and human-induced factors.
- Country:
- India
The Commission for Air Quality Management enforced Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan in response to escalating pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. The air quality index (AQI) soared to 365, signaling a severe situation.
Under Stage 3, non-essential construction activities are halted, and educational classes up to grade 5 must switch to hybrid models, offering parents and students the option for online learning. Additionally, restrictions are placed on certain petrol and diesel vehicles in the region, with exceptions for individuals with disabilities.
These measures, adapted specifically for worsening winter pollution patterns, categorize air quality into four stages—Poor, Very Poor, Severe, and Severe Plus—targeting emissions from vehicles and local pollution sources to curb hazardous levels in the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
