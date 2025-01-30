Left Menu

Himadri's Stellar Achievement: EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Sustainability

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited has been awarded the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, ranking it in the top 1% of companies globally for sustainability. The company's dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles has driven its success. Himadri leads in innovation, sustainability, and ethical practices, impacting over 54 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:34 IST
  • India

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, a global leader in the chemical industry, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the prestigious Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, a renowned sustainability ratings provider. This accolade places Himadri among the top 1% of more than 1,30,000 companies evaluated worldwide.

Himadri's impressive journey in sustainability is reflected in its commitment to excelling across key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) areas. From adopting clean energy solutions to implementing exemplary corporate governance and fostering an inclusive workplace, the company consistently demonstrates its dedication to responsible business practices.

Under the leadership of Mr. Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO, Himadri has made remarkable advancements in its sustainability agenda. The company's initiatives include aligning with global Sustainable Development Goals, aiming for Net Zero by 2050, advancing battery recycling, and undertaking community-focused projects, benefiting numerous lives across 20 villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

