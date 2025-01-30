Left Menu

Russia's Unseasonal Warmth: A Winter Without Snow

Unusually warm temperatures in Russia have left Moscow's sidewalks snow-free in January, typically one of the coldest months. This anomaly, part of the global trend of rising temperatures, has been attributed to human-induced climate change. Flowers are blooming early, raising concerns about changing weather patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a surprising twist, Moscow's January has departed from its traditional icy embrace. Instead of frost and snow-crunched streets, temperatures hover above freezing, causing concern across Russia, where the warmth is widespread, echoing global patterns.

Europe's climate agency Copernicus reported the first 27 days of 2025 as the hottest on record globally. Scientists, like Johan Rockström from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, link these conditions to human-caused global warming, noting that the influence amplifies extreme weather globally.

Russia's Hydrometeorological Research Center confirmed record-breaking warmth in eight regions, raising the prospect of January being the country's warmest. The unusual weather led to thin ice on Lake Baikal and canceled traditional swim festivities for the Orthodox Epiphany due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

