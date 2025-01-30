Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Contentious Budget Approval
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation approved a contentious Rs 8,440 crore budget for 2025-26 amid protests by BRS corporators. Allegations of negligence against the ruling government and contractor payment issues were raised. Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi Gadwal presided over the meeting, and party tensions were evident.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved a Rs 8,440 crore budget for 2025-26 amid significant protest from BRS corporators.
The meeting chaired by Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal saw BRS members demanding debate on government's alleged negligence regarding Hyderabad's development. Efforts to restore order failed, leading to the removal of protesting corporators by marshals.
BJP member Eatala Rajender criticized the administration for unpaid civic work contractors and inadequate infrastructure. Mayor Gadwal thanked the Chief Minister for funding welfare projects, emphasizing collaboration for Hyderabad's growth.
