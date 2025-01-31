Left Menu

Germany's Economic Song: Inflation Stalls, but Core Eases

Germany's inflation steadied at 2.8% in January, while core inflation dropped. Weak economic conditions and rising unemployment suggest further ECB rate cuts. Despite inflation holding above target, the ECB sees a potential decline to 2-2.5% this year. The eurozone's economic outlook remains uncertain.

31-01-2025
Germany's inflation rate held steady at 2.8% this January, as preliminary data unveiled on Friday indicated. However, core inflation, devoid of food and energy price fluctuations, saw a significant decline from 3.3% in December to 2.9% in January. This economic landscape has kept expectations afloat for further interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The struggling economy and its adverse effects are increasingly evident, with expectations pointing toward a further drop in the core rate as the year progresses. Germany's unemployment rate has climbed to 6.2%, marking a four-year high. Andrew Kenningham, the chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, hints towards a possibly lower-than-anticipated eurozone inflation rate, leveling support for those advocating for more significant ECB policy easing.

Despite inflation holding firm, surveys and market projections foresee additional rate cuts in the eurozone with ECB ready to intervene again in March. German inflation is expected to linger around 2.5% in coming months, showcasing a persistent challenge for the ECB's inflation targets. The mixed economic signals and persistent inflation pose a critical test for further policy adjustments in Europe's largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

