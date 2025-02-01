Left Menu

Turning Plastic Trash into Treasure: Petgas' Innovative Solution

Petgas, a startup in Mexico, aims to tackle plastic waste by converting it into fuels like gasoline and diesel through pyrolysis. Their machine processes 1.5 tons of plastics weekly. With potential for larger scale impacts, their efforts signify a step toward a circular economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bocario | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:51 IST
A Mexican startup, Petgas, is revolutionizing the way we view plastic waste by transforming it into valuable fuels. Located in the port city of Boca del Rio, the company's innovative machine uses pyrolysis, a process that turns plastics into gasoline, diesel, and other byproducts.

Despite global recycling rates of below 10%, Petgas' strategy positions plastic as a resource rather than waste. Carlos Parraguirre Díaz, Petgas' CTO, highlights the machine's ability to process 1.5 tons of plastic and produce 356 gallons of fuel weekly. This method contributes to the circular economy by providing a practical use for discarded materials.

While concerns about the impact remain, Petgas aims to expand its operations. They've organized plastics collection drives and are already donating fuel to local services. As global plastic production continues to rise, initiatives like Petgas' offer a glimpse into sustainable solutions for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

