Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Rayalaseema: Water & Prosperity

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the Rayalaseema region by ensuring water reaches every acre. Speaking at Sambepalli village, he expressed this as a lifelong aspiration, originally sparked by the initiatives of former CM N T Rama Rao.

Naidu emphasized linking the Godavari and Penna rivers, an ambitious project requiring significant investment from the central government. Highlighting the progress and new infrastructure projects, he acknowledges the state's Rs 10 lakh crore debt but assures citizens of development benefits.

Further, he unveiled future plans such as converting APSRTC buses to electric and underscored the importance of stable population growth. Naidu urged a move away from the DINK lifestyle while underlining investment inflows and looming job creation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)