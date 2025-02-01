Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Rayalaseema: Water & Prosperity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu vows to provide water to every acre in Rayalaseema to honor a pledge initiated by former CM N T Rama Rao. He discusses infrastructural development, conversion of bus fleets to electric, and encouraging sustainable population growth as part of his vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:25 IST
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for Rayalaseema: Water & Prosperity
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the Rayalaseema region by ensuring water reaches every acre. Speaking at Sambepalli village, he expressed this as a lifelong aspiration, originally sparked by the initiatives of former CM N T Rama Rao.

Naidu emphasized linking the Godavari and Penna rivers, an ambitious project requiring significant investment from the central government. Highlighting the progress and new infrastructure projects, he acknowledges the state's Rs 10 lakh crore debt but assures citizens of development benefits.

Further, he unveiled future plans such as converting APSRTC buses to electric and underscored the importance of stable population growth. Naidu urged a move away from the DINK lifestyle while underlining investment inflows and looming job creation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025