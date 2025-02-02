Tensions Rise as Trump Imposes Tariffs Amid Global Reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, alongside a 10% charge on Chinese goods, has sparked widespread global reactions. These measures are set to remain until the U.S. resolves its national emergencies concerning fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. The tariffs raise significant concerns within the affected nations.

On parallel diplomatic fronts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to begin discussions on a Gaza ceasefire with U.S. officials, while pressures mount for Ukraine to hold elections following potential ceasefire agreements with Russia. Meanwhile, Australian authorities are bracing for major floods, urging thousands in Queensland to seek higher ground.

In the U.S., concerns over safety have been heightened with the crash of a medevac plane in Philadelphia and a Black Hawk helicopter incident in Washington, emphasizing the challenges faced in maintaining security amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)