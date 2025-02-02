Left Menu

India Leads Wetland Conservation: A Commitment to Nature

India continues its commitment to nature conservation, recording 89 Ramsar sites. On World Wetlands Day, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted this achievement, crediting PM Narendra Modi's focus on wetland preservation. Uttar Pradesh ranks second in Ramsar sites, with government efforts to maintain ecosystem balance and protect against encroachment.

  • Country:
  • India

On World Wetlands Day, India reaffirmed its commitment to conserving nature, with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announcing an increase in Ramsar sites to 89, a record in Asia. The achievement reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong emphasis on wetland preservation, a significant factor in this ecological success.

Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that Uttar Pradesh, with over 100 wetlands, has great potential to be recognized as a wetlands city. The state ranks second in India for the number of Ramsar sites, highlighting successful government efforts in wetland conservation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of maintaining ecosystem balance, noting the increase in Ramsar sites over the last decade. He warned against encroachment and assured stringent measures to protect significant wetlands, illustrating the government's proactive stance on environmental preservation.

