Strategic Partnership Enhances Preclinical Research in India
GV Research Platform collaborates with BeCytes Biotechnologies to provide high-quality biological materials for drug discovery in India. This partnership focuses on enhancing resource accessibility and fostering innovation in biomedical research, leveraging BeCytes' expertise to support preclinical research advancements with essential tools and customized services.
- Country:
- India
In a significant stride for preclinical research, GV Research Platform (GVRP) has forged a strategic alliance with BeCytes Biotechnologies, aiming to elevate drug discovery efforts in India by providing superior biological materials.
This collaboration draws upon BeCytes Biotechnologies' proficiency in tissue procurement and in vitro models, allowing Indian researchers access to predictive and translational study tools. GVRP will facilitate vital resources such as cryopreserved cells and customized cell services, crucial for drug metabolism and disease modeling.
Commenting on this partnership, Kalyan Korisapati, Co-Founder & Group CEO of GVRP, emphasized the need for accessible high-quality biological models in India's expanding biomedical research landscape. BeCytes, recognized for global expertise, supports this initiative seamlessly, ensuring consistency in preclinical studies. This venture aims to bridge critical gaps, steering impactful scientific advancements from Genome Valley, Hyderabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Powerhouses Gear Up for WEF 2025: India Shines in Davos
Global Spotlight on India's Economic Policies at Davos
Bollywood Drama, British Loss, and Rocking India
Actor Saif Ali Khan's attacker Bangladeshi, had changed name to Vijay Das after entering India: Mumbai police.
Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' Concert: A Spectacle of Sound and Light in India