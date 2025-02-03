Left Menu

Strategic Partnership Enhances Preclinical Research in India

GV Research Platform collaborates with BeCytes Biotechnologies to provide high-quality biological materials for drug discovery in India. This partnership focuses on enhancing resource accessibility and fostering innovation in biomedical research, leveraging BeCytes' expertise to support preclinical research advancements with essential tools and customized services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:37 IST
In a significant stride for preclinical research, GV Research Platform (GVRP) has forged a strategic alliance with BeCytes Biotechnologies, aiming to elevate drug discovery efforts in India by providing superior biological materials.

This collaboration draws upon BeCytes Biotechnologies' proficiency in tissue procurement and in vitro models, allowing Indian researchers access to predictive and translational study tools. GVRP will facilitate vital resources such as cryopreserved cells and customized cell services, crucial for drug metabolism and disease modeling.

Commenting on this partnership, Kalyan Korisapati, Co-Founder & Group CEO of GVRP, emphasized the need for accessible high-quality biological models in India's expanding biomedical research landscape. BeCytes, recognized for global expertise, supports this initiative seamlessly, ensuring consistency in preclinical studies. This venture aims to bridge critical gaps, steering impactful scientific advancements from Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

