The Bees' Number Line: A Left-to-Right Journey

Recent studies reveal bees' proclivity to organize numbers from left to right, similar to humans. This phenomenon, known as the mental number line, highlights how brains process numerical information. The findings suggest that evolution may favor this directional preference across diverse species, including insects, birds, and primates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 09:51 IST
honey bees Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

Researchers have discovered that bees, like humans, prefer to order numbers from left to right. This preference, observed in separate studies, highlights the concept of the mental number line, where lower quantities are organized on the left and higher ones on the right.

The studies revealed intriguing insights into how bees navigate numerical information. The European team found consistency in bees' left-to-right order preference. Their tendency to fly to higher numbers on the right side of a screen was notable, suggesting directional biases in their tiny brains.

These findings underscore a broader evolutionary trend. Various animals, including insects, birds, and primates, share a similar left-to-right ordering of numbers. This might indicate an advantageous strategy for processing complex spatial and numerical information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

