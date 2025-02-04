Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Sparks Protest in Bhubaneswar

A 12-year-old girl died after being hit by a bus near Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar. The tragic accident led to a road blockade by locals demanding better safety measures and compensation. Authorities detained the bus driver and promised compensation for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A serious road accident in Bhubaneswar has claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl, stirring local unrest. The incident occurred when a government-run 'Mo Bus' hit the girl's bicycle near Nandankanan Zoo, police confirmed.

Residents in the area protested by blocking the Patia-Nandankanan Zoo road for over two hours, demanding immediate compensation and the installation of safety measures like rumble strips. Police intervened to negotiate with protesters, and the bus driver has been detained following the incident.

The Capital Region Urban Transport authority has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the victim's family. Discussions between local and traffic police to enhance road safety measures are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

