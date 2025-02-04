Hokkaido Faces Historic Snowfall Disruption

Record-breaking snowfall has engulfed Hokkaido, Japan's northern main island, severely disrupting transportation networks and leading to airport shutdowns on Tuesday.

The eastern regions of Hokkaido, including cities like Obihiro and Kushiro, have faced the brunt of the snow, prompting numerous calls for vehicle rescue. Despite these disturbances, the snow festival in southern Hokkaido's Sapporo remains largely unaffected.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts further heavy snowfall, predicting up to 100 centimeters in northwestern Japan and more in Hokkaido, while local authorities advise preparedness among residents and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)