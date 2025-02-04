Left Menu

Hokkaido Faces Historic Snowfall Disruption

Record-breaking snowfall has struck Hokkaido, Japan's northern island, causing significant disruptions in transportation and delivery systems. The extreme weather has led to airport closures, traffic issues, and the suspension of train services, though no major injuries or damages have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Record-breaking snowfall has engulfed Hokkaido, Japan's northern main island, severely disrupting transportation networks and leading to airport shutdowns on Tuesday.

The eastern regions of Hokkaido, including cities like Obihiro and Kushiro, have faced the brunt of the snow, prompting numerous calls for vehicle rescue. Despite these disturbances, the snow festival in southern Hokkaido's Sapporo remains largely unaffected.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts further heavy snowfall, predicting up to 100 centimeters in northwestern Japan and more in Hokkaido, while local authorities advise preparedness among residents and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

