Argentina's Gene-Edited Polo Super Ponies Lead the Charge

In a groundbreaking development, Argentina has produced five genetically edited horses intended to outperform the legendary mare Polo Pureza. The innovative work was conducted by scientists at Argentine biotech firm Kheiron, employing the advanced CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technique.

This ambitious project marks the world's first creation of genetically edited horses, setting a new benchmark in equine breeding technology. The primary goal is to enhance speed, a quality desired in high-stakes polo matches.

The super ponies were born in the months of October and November in the previous year, signaling a new era in the realm of competitive horse-breeding sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)