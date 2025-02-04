Argentina's Gene-Edited Polo Super Ponies Lead the Charge
Argentina has bred five genetically edited horses, aiming to surpass its famous mare Polo Pureza in speed. Using the CRISPR-Cas9 technique, Argentine biotech firm Kheiron produced these super ponies, marking a world-first achievement. The horses were born between October and November last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
