Left Menu

Argentina's Gene-Edited Polo Super Ponies Lead the Charge

Argentina has bred five genetically edited horses, aiming to surpass its famous mare Polo Pureza in speed. Using the CRISPR-Cas9 technique, Argentine biotech firm Kheiron produced these super ponies, marking a world-first achievement. The horses were born between October and November last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:30 IST
Argentina's Gene-Edited Polo Super Ponies Lead the Charge

In a groundbreaking development, Argentina has produced five genetically edited horses intended to outperform the legendary mare Polo Pureza. The innovative work was conducted by scientists at Argentine biotech firm Kheiron, employing the advanced CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technique.

This ambitious project marks the world's first creation of genetically edited horses, setting a new benchmark in equine breeding technology. The primary goal is to enhance speed, a quality desired in high-stakes polo matches.

The super ponies were born in the months of October and November in the previous year, signaling a new era in the realm of competitive horse-breeding sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025