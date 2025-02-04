Snowfall Sweeps Himachal: Weather Alerts Issued

Himachal Pradesh's higher regions, including the North Portal of Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, experienced fresh snowfall on Tuesday, prompting police advisories for commuters to exercise caution due to slippery roads and diminished visibility.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 0.2 cm of snow alongside light rain, while Dharamshala and Kangra witnessed 2 mm of snowfall. Notable weather changes included a cold wave in Una and Berthin and shallow fog in Mandi over the past 24 hours since Monday.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in several districts, anticipating light to moderate snowfall in areas like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Temperature variations ranged from a chilly minus 7.1 degree Celsius in Tabo to a warm 25 degree Celsius in Una.

(With inputs from agencies.)