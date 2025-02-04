Moon's Grand Canyons: Cosmic Scars of a Violent Past
New research reveals that two lunar canyons, comparable in size to the Grand Canyon, were formed in under 10 minutes due to a massive asteroid or comet impact 3.8 billion years ago. These findings, mapped with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, hold significance for upcoming lunar exploration missions.
Scientists have unveiled new insights into the moon's dramatic past, showing that two colossal canyons were carved over a few minutes by the impact of a cosmic body. This contrasts with the Grand Canyon's gradual formation and offers promising revelations for future lunar explorations.
The research, led by David Kring from the Lunar and Planetary Institute, underscores that these canyons unfurled due to a cataclysmic impact 3.8 billion years ago. The study indicates that this event was powerful enough to equal 130 times the energy of today's global nuclear arsenal, demonstrating its intensity.
Navigated by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the team mapped these structures, providing vital data for NASA's Artemis mission. The mission, poised to revisit the lunar surface, promises unprecedented exploration opportunities, possibly unveiling secrets of the moon's ancient origin and evolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NASA, SpaceX, and India Propel Humanity's Cosmic Journey
NASA's Next Frontier: Return from Space and the Search for Life's Building Blocks
Revolutionizing Space and Science: NASA-SpaceX Partnership, Supersonic Milestones, and Genetic Engineering Breakthroughs
NASA's two stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together since arriving at the space station last year, reports AP.
Trump's Uncommon Request: SpaceX to Rush NASA Astronauts Home