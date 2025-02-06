Sberbank and China's DeepSeek Forge New AI Alliance Amid Global Tech Race

Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, is set to collaborate with Chinese researchers on joint AI projects, a top executive disclosed. This move aligns with DeepSeek's innovative approach of developing AI models that challenge U.S. dominance by offering cost-effective solutions, causing ripples across global markets.

Under the leadership of CEO German Gref, Sberbank has shifted from a traditional Soviet-style bank to a leader in artificial intelligence, releasing its GigaChat model in 2023. First Deputy CEO Alexander Vedyakhin confirmed plans for collaboration, underscoring the strategic alignment between Russia and China amidst their 'no limits' partnership.

The potential Russia-China AI alliance is poised to further disrupt the tech landscape, as both nations endeavor to counter U.S. AI supremacy amidst geopolitical tensions and sanctions. The transparency of DeepSeek's models and the high scientific caliber render it a valuable partner as Sberbank aims for competitive innovation.

