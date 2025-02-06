UrbanVault Expands with Strategic Sales Leadership Appointments

UrbanVault, a leader in managed flexible workspaces, has bolstered its leadership team with strategic appointments in its sales department. On Thursday, the company announced the hiring of Dushyant Singh as Director of Sales and Business Development for the West Zone and Shivanshu Pareek as Associate Director of Sales for the North Zone.

With extensive experience in their respective previous roles at Awfis and IndiQube, Singh and Pareek bring a wealth of knowledge to UrbanVault, which aligns with the company's ambitious expansion plans across various new cities, including Tier-2 hubs like Jaipur and Mohali.

UrbanVault Founder and CEO, Amal Mishra, expressed confidence in the appointments, emphasizing the company's mission to deliver impactful workspace solutions. UrbanVault currently manages a network of office spaces totaling over 30,000 seats.

