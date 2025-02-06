Left Menu

UrbanVault Expands with Strategic Sales Leadership Appointments

UrbanVault has appointed Dushyant Singh and Shivanshu Pareek to key sales positions to enhance its market presence in India. Singh will focus on the West, particularly Pune, while Pareek will oversee North operations. The move aligns with UrbanVault's growth strategy in various cities, including emerging Tier-2 locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:51 IST
UrbanVault Expands with Strategic Sales Leadership Appointments
  • Country:
  • India

UrbanVault, a leader in managed flexible workspaces, has bolstered its leadership team with strategic appointments in its sales department. On Thursday, the company announced the hiring of Dushyant Singh as Director of Sales and Business Development for the West Zone and Shivanshu Pareek as Associate Director of Sales for the North Zone.

With extensive experience in their respective previous roles at Awfis and IndiQube, Singh and Pareek bring a wealth of knowledge to UrbanVault, which aligns with the company's ambitious expansion plans across various new cities, including Tier-2 hubs like Jaipur and Mohali.

UrbanVault Founder and CEO, Amal Mishra, expressed confidence in the appointments, emphasizing the company's mission to deliver impactful workspace solutions. UrbanVault currently manages a network of office spaces totaling over 30,000 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025