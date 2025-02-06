Left Menu

Cost Hikes in India's Central Vista Project Unveiled

The Central Vista project in India saw cost escalations due to increased steel and cement prices, higher labor wages, and GST rate hikes. The Union Minister addressed these issues in response to questions about the project's status, projecting future completion dates for ongoing constructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:49 IST
Cost Hikes in India's Central Vista Project Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitious Central Vista project has encountered cost escalations driven by surging prices for key construction materials and rising labor costs, as the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. The spike in expenditures comes amid GST hikes, significantly impacting the new Parliament building and VP Enclave developments.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, revealed in a written statement that the redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue and the construction of the new Parliament building are completed, while three buildings under the Common Central Secretariat (CSS) are on track to be finished by May. These structures replace the previous Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts site.

Additionally, the plans for the Common Central Secretariat anticipate 10 office buildings and a Central Conference Centre. With security adjustments and structural redesigns for earthquake zone compliance, further cost overruns are foreseeable. Despite financial challenges, the new Parliament was inaugurated in May 2023, marking another milestone in the long-term project plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025