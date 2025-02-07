Tragic Decline: Great Indian Bustard Found Dead at Breeding Centre

In a worrying development, a critically endangered Great Indian Bustard was discovered dead in a cage at the breeding centre in Sudasari village, Jaisalmer. This incident poses a significant concern to conservation efforts.

Deputy Forest Conservator Bujmohan Gupta revealed that the bird's body had an injury mark on its head, raising suspicions of a collision with the cage. Samples have been dispatched to Dehradun for lab analysis to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Currently, 173 Great Indian Bustards remain in Jaisalmer, with 128 in the wild and 44 in captivity, highlighting the dwindling numbers of this endangered species. Conservationists hold their breath as they await the post-mortem results.

