Left Menu

Tragic Decline: Great Indian Bustard Found Dead at Breeding Centre

A critically endangered Great Indian Bustard was found dead at a breeding centre in Jaisalmer. An injury was observed, and samples sent for examination to determine the cause. There are 173 Bustards in the area, with 44 in captivity after this incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:38 IST
Tragic Decline: Great Indian Bustard Found Dead at Breeding Centre
  • Country:
  • India

In a worrying development, a critically endangered Great Indian Bustard was discovered dead in a cage at the breeding centre in Sudasari village, Jaisalmer. This incident poses a significant concern to conservation efforts.

Deputy Forest Conservator Bujmohan Gupta revealed that the bird's body had an injury mark on its head, raising suspicions of a collision with the cage. Samples have been dispatched to Dehradun for lab analysis to ascertain the precise cause of death.

Currently, 173 Great Indian Bustards remain in Jaisalmer, with 128 in the wild and 44 in captivity, highlighting the dwindling numbers of this endangered species. Conservationists hold their breath as they await the post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025