Tragic Decline: Great Indian Bustard Found Dead at Breeding Centre
A critically endangered Great Indian Bustard was found dead at a breeding centre in Jaisalmer. An injury was observed, and samples sent for examination to determine the cause. There are 173 Bustards in the area, with 44 in captivity after this incident.
- Country:
- India
In a worrying development, a critically endangered Great Indian Bustard was discovered dead in a cage at the breeding centre in Sudasari village, Jaisalmer. This incident poses a significant concern to conservation efforts.
Deputy Forest Conservator Bujmohan Gupta revealed that the bird's body had an injury mark on its head, raising suspicions of a collision with the cage. Samples have been dispatched to Dehradun for lab analysis to ascertain the precise cause of death.
Currently, 173 Great Indian Bustards remain in Jaisalmer, with 128 in the wild and 44 in captivity, highlighting the dwindling numbers of this endangered species. Conservationists hold their breath as they await the post-mortem results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Approves $100M to Boost Water Access and Conservation in Mali
India's Global Drive for Water Conservation Leadership
Commencing the Dolphin Count: Odisha's Latest Endeavor in Marine Conservation
LiFE Pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 Showcases Eco-Friendly Lifestyles and Conservation Efforts
Kruger Poachers Sentenced to 22 Years: Police Hail Justice as a Victory for Conservation