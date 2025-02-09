Tragedy Strikes in Pune: Fatal Fire in Kondhwa Apartment

A tragic fire incident claimed the life of a woman and left a man injured in Pune's Kondhwa area on Sunday, as confirmed by an official.

The fire started in a flat at SunShri building on NIBM road around 3:30 PM. Four fire tenders were dispatched and managed to control the blaze after substantial efforts.

Unfortunately, two people sustained injuries, with the woman succumbing at a nearby hospital. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)