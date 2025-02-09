Tragedy Strikes in Pune: Fatal Fire in Kondhwa Apartment
A fire in a residential building in Pune's Kondhwa area resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a man. The blaze erupted in an apartment and required four fire tenders to extinguish. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:48 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic fire incident claimed the life of a woman and left a man injured in Pune's Kondhwa area on Sunday, as confirmed by an official.
The fire started in a flat at SunShri building on NIBM road around 3:30 PM. Four fire tenders were dispatched and managed to control the blaze after substantial efforts.
Unfortunately, two people sustained injuries, with the woman succumbing at a nearby hospital. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
