Tragedy Strikes in Pune: Fatal Fire in Kondhwa Apartment

A fire in a residential building in Pune's Kondhwa area resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a man. The blaze erupted in an apartment and required four fire tenders to extinguish. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic fire incident claimed the life of a woman and left a man injured in Pune's Kondhwa area on Sunday, as confirmed by an official.

The fire started in a flat at SunShri building on NIBM road around 3:30 PM. Four fire tenders were dispatched and managed to control the blaze after substantial efforts.

Unfortunately, two people sustained injuries, with the woman succumbing at a nearby hospital. The investigation into the cause is ongoing, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

