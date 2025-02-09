Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Chaos: Massive Traffic Jams Hit Pilgrims' Journey

Massive traffic jams, stretching 200-300 km, trapped pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela via Madhya Pradesh. As vehicles clogged routes to Prayagraj, the police halted traffic in various districts, urging people to find shelter. The situation strained resources, sparking efforts for safe accommodation and coordination with the Prayagraj administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant pilgrimage event, massive traffic snarls up to 200-300 km long ensnared countless vehicles heading for the Maha Kumbh Mela via Madhya Pradesh. The police intervened, stopping traffic across several districts to alleviate the pressures faced by stranded individuals.

Swelling crowds of vehicles aiming for Prayagraj were halted by authorities in various Madhya Pradesh areas to prevent congestion. By Sunday, traffic in multiple districts was stopped, with police advising travelers to seek safe shelter.

This extraordinary gridlock led officials to coordinate with the Prayagraj administration, and arrangements were made for the stranded pilgrims' needs. Local leaders urged community assistance to ensure the welfare of those affected by the pilgrimage traffic snarl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

