Maha Kumbh Chaos: Massive Traffic Jams Hit Pilgrims' Journey

During a significant pilgrimage event, massive traffic snarls up to 200-300 km long ensnared countless vehicles heading for the Maha Kumbh Mela via Madhya Pradesh. The police intervened, stopping traffic across several districts to alleviate the pressures faced by stranded individuals.

Swelling crowds of vehicles aiming for Prayagraj were halted by authorities in various Madhya Pradesh areas to prevent congestion. By Sunday, traffic in multiple districts was stopped, with police advising travelers to seek safe shelter.

This extraordinary gridlock led officials to coordinate with the Prayagraj administration, and arrangements were made for the stranded pilgrims' needs. Local leaders urged community assistance to ensure the welfare of those affected by the pilgrimage traffic snarl.

(With inputs from agencies.)