Delhi's Warm Weekend: Air Quality Dips as Temperatures Rise
Delhi experienced a warm weekend with rising temperatures and deteriorating air quality. The city's temperature hit a year-high, while the air quality dipped into the 'poor' category due to stagnant winds. Forecasts suggest persistent warm conditions and possible air quality improvement later this week.
Delhi's weather took a warm turn over the weekend, with temperatures hitting 27.4 degrees Celsius, the highest of the year so far. Sunday marked a four-degree increase above the normal range, surpassing the previous peak of 27 degrees recorded on January 31.
Despite the balmy days, the capital saw its minimum temperature drop to 7.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal norm. These fluctuations did not aid in improving the city's air quality, which fell back into the 'poor' category.
The air quality decline was mainly due to the decreased wind speed, which caused pollutants to linger. Predictions indicate these conditions will prevail until midweek, with only a slight chance of improvement in air quality by Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
