Left Menu

Delhi's Warm Weekend: Air Quality Dips as Temperatures Rise

Delhi experienced a warm weekend with rising temperatures and deteriorating air quality. The city's temperature hit a year-high, while the air quality dipped into the 'poor' category due to stagnant winds. Forecasts suggest persistent warm conditions and possible air quality improvement later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 23:23 IST
Delhi's Warm Weekend: Air Quality Dips as Temperatures Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's weather took a warm turn over the weekend, with temperatures hitting 27.4 degrees Celsius, the highest of the year so far. Sunday marked a four-degree increase above the normal range, surpassing the previous peak of 27 degrees recorded on January 31.

Despite the balmy days, the capital saw its minimum temperature drop to 7.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal norm. These fluctuations did not aid in improving the city's air quality, which fell back into the 'poor' category.

The air quality decline was mainly due to the decreased wind speed, which caused pollutants to linger. Predictions indicate these conditions will prevail until midweek, with only a slight chance of improvement in air quality by Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
4
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025