Blazing Inferno Engulfs Oshiwara Furniture Market

A fire erupted at a furniture market in Oshiwara on Tuesday morning, engulfing at least ten shops in its wake, according to officials.

The blaze, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Swami Vivekanand Marg, was classified as a Level 2 major fire, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Firefighters responded with more than 20 fire engines, water tankers, and additional equipment to contain the inferno that began at a furniture godown, spreading to adjacent ground-floor shops. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)