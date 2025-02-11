Blazing Inferno Engulfs Oshiwara Furniture Market
A major fire broke out at a furniture market in Oshiwara, leading to at least ten shops being gutted. Over 20 fire engines were deployed to combat the blaze, with no casualties reported. The fire started at a furniture godown, though the exact cause remains unknown.
11-02-2025
A fire erupted at a furniture market in Oshiwara on Tuesday morning, engulfing at least ten shops in its wake, according to officials.
The blaze, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. on Swami Vivekanand Marg, was classified as a Level 2 major fire, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
Firefighters responded with more than 20 fire engines, water tankers, and additional equipment to contain the inferno that began at a furniture godown, spreading to adjacent ground-floor shops. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
