Assam CM's Strategic Singapore Visit: Strengthening Ties and Future Collaborations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, discussing Assam's pivotal role in enhancing India-Singapore relations. Key talks included the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, potential semiconductor collaborations, and leveraging Singapore's planning expertise for Assam's development.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in strategic discussions with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to fortify ties between India and Singapore.
During his two-day visit, Sarma emphasized ongoing collaborative projects, highlighting Assam's critical role in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also lauded Shanmugaratnam's prior visit to Assam in 2022.
Sarma's discussions with Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan focused on deepening collaboration under India's Act East Policy. The Chief Minister also met semiconductor industry leaders, promoting Assam's upcoming Electronic City, and assessed current projects with Surbana Jurong's officials to boost Assam's urban and industrial development.
