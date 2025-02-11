Left Menu

Assam CM's Strategic Singapore Visit: Strengthening Ties and Future Collaborations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, discussing Assam's pivotal role in enhancing India-Singapore relations. Key talks included the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, potential semiconductor collaborations, and leveraging Singapore's planning expertise for Assam's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:54 IST
Assam CM's Strategic Singapore Visit: Strengthening Ties and Future Collaborations
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in strategic discussions with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to fortify ties between India and Singapore.

During his two-day visit, Sarma emphasized ongoing collaborative projects, highlighting Assam's critical role in the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also lauded Shanmugaratnam's prior visit to Assam in 2022.

Sarma's discussions with Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan focused on deepening collaboration under India's Act East Policy. The Chief Minister also met semiconductor industry leaders, promoting Assam's upcoming Electronic City, and assessed current projects with Surbana Jurong's officials to boost Assam's urban and industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025